Sunday, 29 January 2017

'Them do as if dem no know us again' - Lord of Ajasa's wife takes a shot at Olamide

Seems all is not well between veteran rapper Lord of Ajasa and YBNL's Olamide. Sometime yesterday, Lord of Ajasa's wife, Funke who goes by the name @queenfunkaso on Instagram shared a throwback photo of Olamide and her son with the caption.
'@baddosneh and ajasa little son back in d days .memory keep coming yet they do as if dem no no us again. anyway God dey'.



Back then at ID Cabasa's studio, Olamide used to be Lord of Ajasa's protege before he became a star.
B. N. M said...

Sometimes it is not the way u view it, can u reverse this statement if he comes back to attend to you.chat him up directly.

29 January 2017 at 09:21

