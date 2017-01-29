'Them do as if dem no know us again' - Lord of Ajasa's wife takes a shot at Olamide

Seems all is not well between veteran rapper Lord of Ajasa and YBNL's Olamide. Sometime yesterday, Lord of Ajasa's wife, Funke who goes by the name @queenfunkaso on Instagram shared a throwback photo of Olamide and her son with the caption.
'@baddosneh and ajasa little son back in d days .memory keep coming yet they do as if dem no no us again. anyway God dey'.
Sometimes it is not the way u view it, can u reverse this statement if he comes back to attend to you.chat him up directly.
