The truth about Southern Kaduna killings (The Osasu Show interviews Fulani Herdsmen and families of deceased Christians)

The Osasu Show, hosted by Osasu Igbinedion, embarked on a fact-finding mission to ascertain what exactly led to this deadly conflict and how it can be stopped before it engulfs the entire state and country at large.
The Osasu Show is the first media outfit to portray a balanced view of the Southern Kaduna Killings by interviewing both Christians and Fulani Herdsmen in the affected communities.
