Tuesday, 24 January 2017

The truth about Southern Kaduna killings (The Osasu Show interviews Fulani Herdsmen and families of deceased Christians)

It’s no longer news that the Fulani Herdsmen have killed over 800 individuals in southern kaduna, consisting of men, women, and children, which are predominately Christian.


The Osasu Show, hosted by Osasu Igbinedion, embarked on a fact-finding mission to ascertain what exactly led to this deadly conflict and how it can be stopped before it engulfs the entire state and country at large.

The Osasu Show is the first media outfit to portray a balanced view of the Southern Kaduna Killings by interviewing both Christians and Fulani Herdsmen in the affected communities.
5 comments:

STERN said...

MY OWN TRUTH IS THAT YOUR FOOLISH CLUELESS PRESIDENT KNOW ABOUT ALL THESE KILLINGS HAS FAILED TO DO NOTHING ABOUT IT.

TOMORROW ONE STUPID BOY OR GIRL WILL COME AND TELL ME ABOUT CHANGE. WHAT STUPID CHANGE? THUNDER FIRE YOU AND YOUR PRESIDENT

24 January 2017 at 15:25
Anonymous said...

24 January 2017 at 15:33
ogiri emmanuel said...

Only God can judge...

24 January 2017 at 15:35
sunny idirhe said...

Clueless government

24 January 2017 at 15:40
ogiri emmanuel said...

The question i have ways ask is, when will these killing ever stop? Our God is not a dead God.. Oh God proof yourself on these incessant killing of innocent souls in nigeria pls

24 January 2017 at 15:41

