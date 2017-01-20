LIS

Friday, 20 January 2017

The Trumps at the Trump Inaugural concert

Donald Trump and all his family members including his ex-wives, Ivana Trump (Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump's mum) and Marla Maples (Tiffany Trump's mum) flew into Washington Thursday on the eve of his presidential inauguration and pledged to unify a nation sorely divided and clamoring for change.

Trump's four oldest children, Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump and his three oldest grandchildren attended the Trump Inaugural concert. His son Barron did not attend.
The festivities started with a speech from Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight (Angelina Jolie's father), and was followed by performances from Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood and YouTube sensation The Piano Guys, who opened with their rendition of One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful'.
Donald Trump took the stage and promised to make America 'greater than ever before' as he addressed the crowd and paid tribute to his supporters during his pre-inaugural concert at Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening.
Thousands of fans lined the Washington Mall and listened to president elect, who called himself 'just a messenger' for a movement they helped propel.

"It's a movement like we've never seen anywhere in the world," the president-elect declared at a celebratory evening concert Thursday night with the majestic Lincoln Memorial for a backdrop. To the unwavering supporters, he promised:
"You're not forgotten any more. You're not forgotten any more." "I'll see you tomorrow," he called out, and then fireworks exploded into the evening sky.
He thanked his wife Melania, thanked everyone again and left the stage.











