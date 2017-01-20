The Trumps at the Trump Inaugural concert

Donald Trump and all his family members including his ex-wives, Ivana Trump (Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump's mum) and Marla Maples (Tiffany Trump's mum) flew into Washington Thursday on the eve of his presidential inauguration and pledged to unify a nation sorely divided and clamoring for change.
The festivities started with a speech from Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight (Angelina Jolie's father), and was followed by performances from Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood and YouTube sensation The Piano Guys, who opened with their rendition of One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful'.
"You're not forgotten any more. You're not forgotten any more." "I'll see you tomorrow," he called out, and then fireworks exploded into the evening sky.He thanked his wife Melania, thanked everyone again and left the stage.
