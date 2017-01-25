LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

The six dismissed  policemen stopped  Security Agencies from assassinating me says Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has revealed that the Police High Command  dismissed the six  policemen  attached  to him because they refused to allow the security agencies execute their plot of assassinating him.Speaking  when he received  the Aluu Council of Chiefs at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Governor Wike said there was a detailed plan by the security agencies  to assassinate him, but his security  details resisted  the execution  of the evil plot.

He said:
"The policemen  were dismissed  because they  did not allow the security agencies to assassinate  me as was planned.
"The security agencies planned to assasainate me,  but those attached to me resisted  the plot and refused to allow them kill me. That is why they are  angry  and  desperate ".
The governor  said that he will continue to defend the interest of the  state, noting that he will  never  plead with  the  offending  security agencies  to  stop their illegal activities.

He said the fraudulent invasion of Rivers State  by the security agencies during the last rerun elections  was a wake up call for the people  to  be prepared  for the rigging of elections in 2016 by the same security agencies.
"The security agencies by their actions  on December 10, 2016 Re-run elections alerted us on how they plan to rig the 2019 elections. We are now prepared for them", Governor Wike said.
He commended the Aluu Community  for cooperating  with the State Government  to tackle cultism  in the area. He said the peaceful  nature of the area has led to improved execution  of  projects for the  people.

The  governor  said that  his administration will continue to develop  different  communities  in line with  the  pledge to the people.

He said it is  unfortunate  that  the immediate past APC administration in the State failed to develop communities adjoining Port Harcourt, despite the funds available to  it.

Earlier, Chairman  of the Aluu Council of Chiefs, Chief Kenneth  Wobunwo lauded Governor Wike for the state burial  accorded  their  son, Capt Elechi Amadi.

They also commended  him for renaming the Former Port Harcourt Polytechnic as Elechi Amadi Polytechnic. The Aluu leaders further thanked the governor for constructing the major road  to  the  area.
Posted by at 1/25/2017 06:48:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts