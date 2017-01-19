LIS

"The presidency of Yahya Jammeh is officially over" - President-elect of Gambia, Adama Barrow

President-elect of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has declared that the presidency of his defeated opponent, Yahya Jammeh is over. Although Gambia's parliament extended Jammeh's term, which was supposed to be officially over today, by an extra 3 months (90 days), Barrow insists that his inauguration will hold today, but in another country.



"My dearest Gambians — the presidency of Yahya Jammeh is officially over. The new era of Gambia is here at last. I would like to inform you that the Inauguration Ceremony is going to take place at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal," Barrow said.


Gideon Okorie said...

19 January 2017 at 12:26
dj banti said...

I beg make war no go start.

19 January 2017 at 12:27
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
I thought they speak just french.... Gud to knw though..... The juju this guy do strong die shah, dethroning president wey don siddon for that sit for complete twenty years aint beans.....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

19 January 2017 at 12:31
Anonymous said...

May God help not only Gambia but Africa at large, especially those nations with sit tight and presidents-for-life tyrants.

Gambia now has a government in exile led by the seeming de jure president elect, Adama Barrow.

19 January 2017 at 12:31
OSINANL said...

NA WAOH FOR AFRICAN LEADERS

19 January 2017 at 12:52
Anonymous said...

Jammeh is now the former President of Gambia


19 January 2017 at 13:21
Chizzy Liz said...

********************* unu onwekwara ndi na ebu mmadu na isi na obodo unu??????? Wic kain gara gara be dix one****** one person jux dey disturb the whole nation *

19 January 2017 at 13:54

