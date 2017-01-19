"The presidency of Yahya Jammeh is officially over" - President-elect of Gambia, Adama Barrow

President-elect of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has declared that the presidency of his defeated opponent, Yahya Jammeh is over. Although Gambia's parliament extended Jammeh's term, which was supposed to be officially over today, by an extra 3 months (90 days), Barrow insists that his inauguration will hold today, but in another country.
"My dearest Gambians — the presidency of Yahya Jammeh is officially over. The new era of Gambia is here at last. I would like to inform you that the Inauguration Ceremony is going to take place at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal," Barrow said.
7 comments:
13 WAYS TO FIT IN EXERCISE INTO THAT BUSY SCHEDULE (Read and Learn)
I beg make war no go start.
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
I thought they speak just french.... Gud to knw though..... The juju this guy do strong die shah, dethroning president wey don siddon for that sit for complete twenty years aint beans.....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
May God help not only Gambia but Africa at large, especially those nations with sit tight and presidents-for-life tyrants.
Gambia now has a government in exile led by the seeming de jure president elect, Adama Barrow.
NA WAOH FOR AFRICAN LEADERS
Jammeh is now the former President of Gambia
Sales Made For Adults Only. Check it
********************* unu onwekwara ndi na ebu mmadu na isi na obodo unu??????? Wic kain gara gara be dix one****** one person jux dey disturb the whole nation *
Post a Comment