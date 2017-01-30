LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

The Police needs to do more about the alarming rate at which Nigerians are being kidnapped

Two young ladies and a man are currently missing in Abuja and have not yet been found. This is among other recent cases. Now a twitter user has narrated how a lady was almost kidnapped today in broad daylight. The appropriate authorities definitely need to address this and intervene immediately.
 
Posted by at 1/30/2017 08:23:00 pm

5 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

somethin has to b done...police i employ u guys to do more in protecting lives nd properties

30 January 2017 at 20:25
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Story!do we have police huh?IF U WANT TO KNOW WE GET POLICE WAIT FOR IPOD MEMBERS PROTEST OR RALLY THE WAY THE MONITOR THEM THE WAY THEY SHOOT THEM LIKE COW IS NOT IN THIS WORLD.fulanis has turn kidnapping into great business shame to terrorist buhari and apc.
























#sad indeed

30 January 2017 at 20:31
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Chai Abuja of all people.TERRORIST BUHARI U WILL NOT KNOW PEACE U FOR GIVING FULANIS IMMUNITY TO KIDNAP KILL AN GO FREE.
world worst useless president of hell.




















#sad indeed

30 January 2017 at 20:35
Carina K Jacob said...

Na wah!
And Buhari is in UK licking soup!

www.ckjacob.com

30 January 2017 at 20:37
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 January 2017 at 20:56

