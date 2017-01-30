The Police needs to do more about the alarming rate at which Nigerians are being kidnapped

Two young ladies and a man are currently missing in Abuja and have not yet been found. This is among other recent cases. Now a twitter user has narrated how a lady was almost kidnapped today in broad daylight. The appropriate authorities definitely need to address this and intervene immediately.
5 comments:
somethin has to b done...police i employ u guys to do more in protecting lives nd properties
Story!do we have police huh?IF U WANT TO KNOW WE GET POLICE WAIT FOR IPOD MEMBERS PROTEST OR RALLY THE WAY THE MONITOR THEM THE WAY THEY SHOOT THEM LIKE COW IS NOT IN THIS WORLD.fulanis has turn kidnapping into great business shame to terrorist buhari and apc.
#sad indeed
Chai Abuja of all people.TERRORIST BUHARI U WILL NOT KNOW PEACE U FOR GIVING FULANIS IMMUNITY TO KIDNAP KILL AN GO FREE.
world worst useless president of hell.
#sad indeed
Na wah!
And Buhari is in UK licking soup!
www.ckjacob.com
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment