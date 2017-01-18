LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

The perfect excuse for people who want to borrow money from you

Just use MMM as an excuse...lol
1/18/2017 08:58:00 am

Nnenne George said...

Ok o.. noted!!

18 January 2017 at 09:04
Light Watch said...

Lol and here the the photos of MMM owner, Mavrodi in Abuja yesterday,

18 January 2017 at 09:04
Anonymous said...

Linda, what is your problem with MMM? You have a sponsored post about a bitcoin/ponzi scheme on your blog everyday. Yet you take a dig at MMM every time. Bad publicity from folks like you is a more dangerous threat to MMM than anything else. Just mind your business.
Would you be doing this if MMM was sponsoring a post on your blog every day?

18 January 2017 at 09:12
daniel ubong said...

Hhshahhahahhahahahah,funny sha.

18 January 2017 at 09:15
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Mnm huh?No be excuse na true! THOU SOME FOOLS ARE APC COLLEAGUES ON LIES AND EXCUSES THOU. Is that not madness huh? THE SPELLING ALONE DON SHOW THATCHER PERSON DON'T EVEN KNOW ANY THING ABOUT MMM well all na apc packing imaging N4.2m ewwww people can lie oooo apc welldone!


















#sad indeed

18 January 2017 at 09:19
praise ugochukwu said...

Hahahahaha Nigerians and their greedy no more bokoharam issue na MMM (HBP)lol 😭

18 January 2017 at 09:32
praise ugochukwu said...

Gideon Okorie said...

As in eeeee

Read and Learn: COURT MARRIAGE OR NO MARRIAGE. WONDERING WHAT I MEANT BY THAT? READ ON..

18 January 2017 at 09:48
Vivian Reginalds said...

hahaha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

18 January 2017 at 10:09
Anonymous said...

linda find this guy freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima who Works at Gtec oil plc. Lives in Niger delta something. The guy has been trying. His comment is kind of amazing and funny. Lols. Especially the Buhari Terrorists and Apc islam. Abeg ah no fit laugh.

To b frank, na bcux of am i dey come comment session.

18 January 2017 at 10:14

