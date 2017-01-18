The Mega Calabar International Trade Fair announces registration opening with 20% discount on all stands. January only!

The idea of hosting a mega fair on Nigerian soil (biggest in its class) couldnt come at a better time to Nigerians than now. Our metrics, as has been updated on all our social media pages, indicate a positive impact on the Nigerian economy and that of Africa at large.
Besides investing in businesses, creating 15,000 jobs and generating 7 billion NGN in revenue to the government, CITF has projected volume of merchandise sales to hit 2.4billion NGN and forex inflow to exceed $10.2million. Total FDI will exceed $21 million and yield $520million in exports.
Gerald Konwea, the Chief Executive Officer of the vehicle, boasts that if 20 African countries emulate just the CITF investment strategy, $10billion will be added to Sub Saharan Africa's total value of exports which currently stands at about $380 billion. That is 2.6% of the current figure, sending up by 0.06% Africa's total export value currently at 2.37% of total world trade. There is no telling what such an enormous event can do to an economy - directly or indirectly. The skill acquisition programme will help with nurturing strategic investments amongst other things.
The maiden edition which is billed for December, 2017 at Tinapa, Calabar (home to the biggest carnival in Africa), Cross River State of Nigeria - , projects 20,000 international attendees and over a hundred thousand domestic attendees and with the support of strategic ministries and agencies (Min of Trade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, SMEDAN) has started accepting registrations on the company’s website (citf.ng) for both international and local vendors.
With a strong focus on developing local content in Africa by interfacing players throughout the economic spectrum, the Calabar International Trade Fair project will be one to watch.
