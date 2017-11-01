The Kardashian's DASH store robbed

Kim Kardashian's family's DASH store that was robbed by a woman who strolled into the Melrose Avenue boutique Monday, grabbed a bunch of clothing and perfume and fled in a silver sedan without paying for the items. According to TMZ, the woman made off with about $1,600 in DASH items and still hasn't been found by the police.
This isn’t the first time DASH has been targeted by vandals. An unidentified man attempted to burn down the same store by throwing “a weighted, burning rag” through the boutique’s window” last July.
No arrests were made.
Sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, who founded DASH in 2006, haven't made any comment on the robbery.
E don reach dat level??? Linda take note!
Nawa o.
Hmmmmmmm
