The Harvesters Entrepreneurs Forum is happening this Weekend.

The forum is targeted at high net-worth individuals, business executives and entrepreneurs with small to medium sized enterprises. The theme for this month is "Global Trends & Economic Indicators in 2017".
Alongside the host and convener of the summit, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, is an array of great business professionals and entrepreneurs which include: Dr. Dakuku Peterside (DG, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bola “KOKO” Onadele (MD, FMDQ OTC PLC), Helen Emore (CEO, Avantage Project), Akin Oyebode ( Executive Secretary, LSETF & Former Head of SME Banking , Stanbic IBTC Bank) Iyinoluwa Aboyeji (CEO, Flutterwave & Co-Founder, Andela) and Niyi Oguntoyinbo (CEO, Philly & Mools Group)
The Agenda for the day will include a review of the 2017 budget and how it applies to the economy and various business sectors. Navigating the economic tides is your responsibility and as the captain of your business ship, you determine whether you sink or swim.
So, learn how to stay afloat and sail through the tides. Attend the Harvesters Entrepreneurs Forum.
Date : January 28th 2017 Time: 11AM
Gbagada Centre: Venue: Plot 5-7, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos, Opposite Mobil Filling Station.
Lekki Centre: Venue: 22, Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1 (2nd Roundabout), Lagos.
Ikeja Centre: LCCI Building, 10 Nurudeen Olowopopo Drive, Alausa, Ikeja.
Visit www.harvestersng.org to attend to register.
No comments:
Post a Comment