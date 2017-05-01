LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

'The happiest I've been in years' - Khloe Kardashian gushes about Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian took to her app to say this is the happiest she's been in years and credits it to being in love. She wrote;
"I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years.When you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too.'It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back!' 'It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember.'
'I think maintaining this peace and happiness is my biggest goal for the new year.' Recently, I've pulled away a little. So much tough s*** has gone down in my family over the past year that I've removed myself from social media a bit more and focused on what's important in my life.'
