"I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years.When you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too.'It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back!' 'It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember.'
'I think maintaining this peace and happiness is my biggest goal for the new year.' Recently, I've pulled away a little. So much tough s*** has gone down in my family over the past year that I've removed myself from social media a bit more and focused on what's important in my life.'
Thursday, 5 January 2017
'The happiest I've been in years' - Khloe Kardashian gushes about Tristan Thompson
