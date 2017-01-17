LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

The car somersaulted but he escaped unhurt! Wife narrates how her husband survived a terrible accident (photos)

Christie Onesimus Anzolo, took to social media to share her testimony, narrating how her husband and others not only survived, but emerged unhurt from a ghastly accident. She wrote:



"That is my husband in the middle of the picture after the accident! He drove this car. The God of exemption brought these 3 Living Faith seeds of Destiny out of this wrecked car on Saturday whole and hearty. MY CASE IS DIFFERENT! !!!!!!!!!

Tell me how do I begin??? This car somersaulted and uprooted this mango tree. My case is different. My case is different. My case is different! I am speechless!"
More photos below...






17 comments:

Anonymous said...

God really save them

17 January 2017 at 14:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

kai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

17 January 2017 at 15:02
alex ndukwe said...

God is great, there is nothing he can not do. What a miraculous delivery!!!

17 January 2017 at 15:08
Vivian Emaduku said...

Thank God for life, Hid Alpha and Omega

17 January 2017 at 15:15
Olabisi Ibrahim said...

Heavenly Father thank you

17 January 2017 at 15:19
Ben O said...

Thank you Jesus.

17 January 2017 at 15:19
ikechukwu njoku said...

God is great

17 January 2017 at 15:20
Oghenetega said...

God is gr8...
Happy 4U& ur Family

17 January 2017 at 15:22
Jobot said...

Thank God for them...

17 January 2017 at 15:23
Jobot said...

Thank you lord.

17 January 2017 at 15:24
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Thank God for him


...merited happiness

17 January 2017 at 15:24
onumonu chinonye said...

Thanks lord for saving this life.we appreciate you lord

17 January 2017 at 15:30
Enyioma Chris said...

Thank God oo

17 January 2017 at 15:35
Anonymous said...

Thank God for this great deliverance

17 January 2017 at 15:38
chioma njoku said...

Praise God for his mercies.

17 January 2017 at 15:40
Anonymous said...

Awesome God

17 January 2017 at 15:40
Anonymous said...

Thank you Jesus

17 January 2017 at 15:41

