'The biggest bribe I’ve been offered is from Gospel artistes' - Head of Ghana Music Award reveals

George Quaye, the Head of Communications for Charter-House Ghana, organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has revealed how several attempts have been made to manipulate the award through bribery.
Speaking in an interview with Ghone TV, Quaye said in the history of the prestigious awards the biggest offer he has turned down came from the Gospel artistes.
'I’ve been offered bribe by gospel artistes, if I could or if anybody on the VGMA board could alter results, it could have happened. Trust me some of the bribes have been very lucrative. But it’s not possible.”
'No disrespect to gospel artistes but the biggest bribe that I’ve been offered in the history of the scheme (VGMA) comes from the artistes.' he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment