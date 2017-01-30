LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

The best kind of relationship: The guy & his girl! 24 Apparel debuts body wear

In a four part photo series, 24 Apparel popularly known for its creative snap backs, tees and other clothing essentials, introduces it male and female body wear. It is popularly believed that confidence starts from within. How we look can affect how we feel. 

Our comfort in what we wear determines the confidence we exude. The versatile 24 body wear, known for its comfort and durability is the perfect fit. 



#24Bodywear #ComfortableandSexytogether #Bestkindofrelationship


Photographer: Abu Salami.

Stylist: Rhoda Ebun.

Make Up: Bela Flor Studios.

Location: The Event Room, Lekki.

Agency: Few Models.

Hair and Nails: Good Hair Limited.



Body wear available at:

LAGOS

Meidei - Lekki Phase 1.

41 Luxe - Lekki Phase 1.

Meidei - Ilupeju

Mall.



ABUJA

41 Luxe - Wuse 2.
