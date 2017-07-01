The Bad Boys of Jamaica

What is an illustrious music career these days without a run in with the long arms of the law? In Eric Donaldson’s Land of Birth the difference in world outlook between local gangs and the police is no better than what it is in Ajegunle and Lagos Island here in Nigeria.
Jamaica is no restful garden of Eden for its artistes, in other words.
Bob Marley got shot and had to flee to London for safety. Peter Tosh was killed by assailants. These are the sad examples. The bad examples are the ones that in one way or the other got themselves into trouble on their own, through what they did or didn’t do themselves.
We present them here
No comments:
Post a Comment