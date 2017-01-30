The Awakening is here! A platform built to awaken people to financial freedom!

Owing to the numerous ongoing networking platforms that has emerged as a result of recession in countries around the world including Nigeria, a lot of people have become addicted investors. Of course investing is financially healthy but only when you invest wisely. There is every need to carefully analyze a platform before investing as to identify which is worthy.
Some people have fallen victim of sham foreign platforms and lost financial balance instead of gaining financial independence. So there is the need to get AWAKENED.
A community of Nigerians in the midst of all these losses have been awakened to the reality that a platform can be built on transparency, trust and sustainability, thus providing a safe and secure platform for investment for the common man to get the financial freedom he seeks so passionately. These ones DARED TO DREAM of the way to true and sustainable Financial Independence via peer to peer donations. This dream birthed The Platform- THE AWAKENING fondly called TA.
TA is a movement created by young Nigerians with like passion. A vision borne from the incessant, uncalled for and excruciating pains unleashed repeatedly on innocent financial freedom seekers by fraudulent online business pioneers upon fellow humans including Nigerians. It was created out of the desire for transparency, sustainability and credibility.
The Awakening is a movement created to awaken every online investors to the reality of having a purely true, genuine, trust worthy and sustainable platform, closing up the loops and dooms of other online platforms...
TA was built with an ideology of financial freedom, it is not a get rich quick scheme but a sustainable platform that guarantees security of funds being donated, here you can trust and be sure of future financial glamour... It is called A COMMUNITY BUILT FOR US BY US.
IDEOLOGY:
1. 100% RETURN ON DONATION IN 20 DAYS
TA is a peer to peer donation platform and not an HYIP scheme. It's a system that promises 100% return on every DONATION made in 20days.
· Minimum Donation: $10
· Maximum Donation: $1000
SO YOU CAN TRIPPLE YOUR MONEY IN JUST 2 MONTHS 😋
2. CONSTANT 5% FROM REFERRALS
You don't have to refer people before you earn in TA, but if and when you decide to, you receive 5% on every DONATION made by those directly under you- these are your direct referrals.
3. NO GUIDERS, NO EXCESS BONUS
The absence of guiders in TA means that money isn't unnecessarily doled out to some people who often do almost next to nothing to receive huge sum of money just because they refer you into a system. Excess bonuses have been seen to be a bane of most platforms. So with TA:
❌NO SIGN UP BONUSES
❌NO VIDEO UPLOAD BONUSES
❌NO GUIDER BONUSES
4. FIXED PH AMOUNT:
In TA, when you Give Donation and you are ready to Get Donation after 20 days, you cannot Give Donation again with an amount less than your previous donation. You can either maintain that same amount you initially donated or you increase it. This makes the system healthy. 😎
5. RE-COMMITMENT:
In TA,you are required to recommit 50% of your next donation before you are eligible to Get Donation of your previous donation + its 100% returns. This is in place to ensure a sustainable system. 👌
6. BITCOIN IS THE CURRENCY:
For TA to become a world class donation platform, a universally acceptable currency was put into consideration i.e. BITCOIN. On TA, BITCOIN is the currency for transactions, which makes it a global platform. Zero tolerance for fake POP, as copying and pasting hash code of transaction will be the proof of payment.
*7. MAINTENANCE FEE
You are required to pay $5 maintenance fee, which is deducted from every Given Donation. This is inclusive of your donation. It doesn't affect your total Get Donation after the 20 day growth. It serves to activate the growth of your Donation.
8. BEST SUPPORT TEAM
TA has the best support team who are ever ready to provide the best customer service. You can always use our 24/7 available Online Support Services anytime there's a need.Built in life chat for communicating peer and support, thus creating a true social platform.
TA is the way to go on investment as we've begun a new year. 🚀With TA, YOU CAN DARE TO DREAM!!!
Do you have a dream? THINK TA!
Do you have a project? THINK TA!!
Do you have a need? THINK TA!!!
Are you tired of losing money? THINK TA!
Are you thinking of giving up on investment? THINK TA!!
Are you tired of prostituting your bitcoins, feeling used, abused and dumped? THINK TA!!!
Do you want to give your world the gifts of abundance of love and happiness? THINK TA!
Do you want to build and leave wealth for the next generation? THINK TA!!
Do you want to see the future you desire? THINK TA!!!
👇HOW TO GET STARTED👇
👉GET YOUR BITCOIN WALLET ADDRESS. Your bitcoin wallet address will be verified at the point of registration(If you don’t have a bitcoin wallet and would like to know how to open one, proceed here)
👉 Visit our website: http://theawakeningcommunity.com
👉Paste your bitcoin wallet address, enter code and click VALIDATEand the CONTINUE REGISTRATION
👉 Enter the required registration details (ensure the info you provide areauthentic) and click REGISTER
👉With your registration completed, login to your account with your username and password
👉 Click on the button to make Donation
👉 Follow all the user friendly instructions to carry out your donation and then seat back and watch your donation grow by 5% daily!
TOGETHER WE HEAL THE WORLD!
TOGETHER WE MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE BY GIVING!!
TOGETHER WE CHANGE OUR OWN LIVES!!!
WELCOME TO THE AWAKENING COMMUNITY😊
For more info, contact:
Eric (+234 806 768 0201), Dave (+234 807 257 2795), Ernest (+234 806 766 9144), Effort (+234 808 590 4039), Larry (+234 813 353 9335), Amaka (+234 909 408 3894), Kemi (+234 903 245 8876)
This is for real,it is now d set time to be awakened
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Finally, TA is here.. I've been monitoring the progress since day one! TA is divine fulfillment guys! The admins are God fearing so we can't be scared of getting scammed again.. Nigerians should be proud!!!
In TA(The Awakening)we give you 100% in 20days Join us we will launching TA on the First Of Febuaury. TA Rocks!!!
Hmm... Nice.. I love their recommittment policy. Means they're here for serious business. Lemme sign up
This is an amazing platform. The world should get AWAKENED! #letlovelead #neveragain #daretodream
This is an amazing platform. It's time for the world to be AWAKENED!! #letlovelead #neveragain #daretodream
TA to the Universe.
The Awakening
The Community built for us by us
The Holistic Platform for peer to peer Donation.
Trust
Transparency
Sustainability
Longevity
You can now invest with peace of mind. You can now be free from platforms that carted away with your investment in the names of upgrades and the likes.
For safe and secure investment, TA is the place. TA The Platform where dreams come true. Love Leads Here. Never again would we get scammed because we dated to dream.
Join us. We are the Ones to make the world a better place, so let's start giving...
I think this is worth the try. It looks well developed and sustainable. Time to hurry and start making money ooooo
T.A is answer to prayers...
Wow... Awesome!.. Could really use some financial stability.
Finally TA is here. I am glad to be a part of this great vision that solely transpires transparency. It's time to be AWAKENED!
be deceiving yourselves ... naija is wiser!
Everywhere you look, its one donation platform after the other.
How long do they last.
Good to see we still have selfless Nigerians out there. Great platform..
Signing up was super easy... February 1st pls come quickly!
Thought it was another Ponzi scheme,mehn,can't believe it could still be real to get a wonderful ccomunity as this. Gonna sign up right away. Catch me if u can
Very nice...
The solution to recession... Lool
woowwww... Finally a platform i can rely on after being scammed and dissapointed by other platforms... God bless TA and whoever is behind the building of this great community... AMEN
Finally Nigerians have awoken and created a system for themselves where no foreigner would come, scam them and go unscathed. God bless all the admins that thought this thing out. These scammers have dealt with me ooo.
I especially love the recommitment part... Meaning no hit and run, and no dirty guiders! People this is the real deal let's join the moving train.
Jees can't wait for 1st February. I have been dreaming of this... I am aweekneed. This is God sent community. thanks God I am part of it. For more info contact. 08130507738. Princesslight
I have taken my time to study the TA model and I can say its the best thing that happened to our world after independence. In TA I believe and so should you, be awakened, be with TA
