LIS

LIS

Friday, 6 January 2017

The Authority Newspapers Today January 6th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
Airlines oppose closure of Abuja Airport - https://goo.gl/uwwVRP
DSP's Murder: Gov Wike's accuses police of blackmail - https://goo.gl/Iq526K
Nnewi Market Fire: Ifeanyi Ubah intervenes as traders lose N3bn - https://goo.gl/8n889Y
 
 
Ohanaeze national election shifted to Tuesday - https://goo.gl/LePBuo
Troops rescue another Chibok schoolgirl with baby - https://goo.gl/jnNU83
Accidental discharge: Aso Villa remains safe - Presidency - https://goo.gl/KZjmL9
NASS gets deadline to pass bill on age for elective offices - https://goo.gl/1W2PDT
Buhari orders end to Sothern Kaduna violence - https://goo.gl/e71lHC
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Chidi Mokeme - https://goo.gl/ZR0nEv
 
For the full list & profiles of THE AUTHORITY ICONS from inception till date, click below:
 
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:       

Please ask your vendor for a copy of THE AUTHORITY Newspapers for other stories.
 
You can also:
Visit THE AUTHORITY website: www.authorityngr.com
Like THE AUTHORITY on Facebook: Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Twitter: @Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Google Plus: Authority Newspapers
Join THE AUTHORITY BBM Channel: C0034EF18
Download THE AUTHORITY App on Google Playstore: Authority News
Posted by at 1/06/2017 08:41:00 am

2 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

seen

6 January 2017 at 08:45
Anonymous said...

please can anyone help me with 8,000 naira to go back to school please franciscafrancisca638@gmail.com

6 January 2017 at 08:54

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts