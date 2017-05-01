LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

The Authority Newspapers Today January 5th, 2017

Today's top stories:
FG approves arms for airport security guards - https://goo.gl/neXXn1
Active telecom subscribers hit 153 million - NCC - https://goo.gl/2wSGbg
Presidency affirms payment of N5,000 stipend to poor Nigerians - https://goo.gl/gowRiR
 
Dealers to FG: Review ban on vehicle importation via land borders - https://goo.gl/EbwpWJ
Nwodo fit to be Ohanaeze's President General, says Ozobu - https://goo.gl/jm5xqj
I didn't influence Adenuga's arrest by EFCC - Obasanjo - https://goo.gl/qoZewR
Rivers CAN condemns killings by Fulani marauders, terrorists - https://goo.gl/zhiCVd
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Benjamin Chukwuemeka Uwajumogu - https://goo.gl/lxfeTF
 
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:       

