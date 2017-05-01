The Authority Newspapers Today January 5th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
FG approves arms for airport security guards - https://goo.gl/neXXn1
Active telecom subscribers hit 153 million - NCC - https://goo.gl/2wSGbg
Presidency affirms payment of N5,000 stipend to poor Nigerians - https://goo.gl/gowRiR
Dealers to FG: Review ban on vehicle importation via land borders - https://goo.gl/EbwpWJ
Nwodo fit to be Ohanaeze's President General, says Ozobu - https://goo.gl/jm5xqj
I didn't influence Adenuga's arrest by EFCC - Obasanjo - https://goo.gl/qoZewR
Rivers CAN condemns killings by Fulani marauders, terrorists - https://goo.gl/zhiCVd
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Benjamin Chukwuemeka Uwajumogu - https://goo.gl/lxfeTF
For the full list & profiles of THE AUTHORITY ICONS from inception till date, click below:
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:
Please ask your vendor for a copy of THE AUTHORITY Newspapers for other stories.
You can also:
Visit THE AUTHORITY website: www.authorityngr.com
Like THE AUTHORITY on Facebook: Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Twitter: @Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Google Plus: Authority Newspapers
Join THE AUTHORITY BBM Channel: C0034EF18
Download THE AUTHORITY App on Google Playstore: Authority News
3 comments:
Seen
...merited happiness
READ THIS IF YOU WANT TO AVOID THE MISTAKES OF 2016 IN 2017 AND BE SUCCESSFUL
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment