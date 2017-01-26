The Authority Newspapers Today January 26th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
Wike, Ugwuanyi, Tambuwal, Okafor bag the authority Awards for Excellence - https://goo.gl/3Lfpmm
Buhari is alive; no pressure on Osinbajo to resign - https://goo.gl/5Yugy1
How we rescued Turkish school students, staff - Police - https://goo.gl/DLzL02
Senate rejects electricity tariff hike, budget allocation - https://goo.gl/caJnOf
N10bn SURE-P fund: FG slams fresh charges against Suswam, others - https://goo.gl/UaXHXf
Senators fault sectorial allocations in 2017 budget - https://goo.gl/yKuo0L
Why Rivers'Golden Jubilee is worth celebrating - Wike - https://goo.gl/QifgVS
For the full list & profiles of THE AUTHORITY ICONS from inception till date, click below:
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:
Please ask your vendor for a copy of THE AUTHORITY Newspapers for other stories.
You can also:
Visit THE AUTHORITY website: www.authorityngr.com
Like THE AUTHORITY on Facebook: Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Twitter: @Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Google Plus: Authority Newspapers
Join THE AUTHORITY BBM Channel: C0034EF18
Download THE AUTHORITY App on Google Playstore: Authority News
No comments:
Post a Comment