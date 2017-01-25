The Authority Newspapers Today January 25th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
Presidency orders EFCC to release seized Badeh's mansions to MDAs - https://goo.gl/iE1BSm
The Authority Awards for Excellence and Good Governance - Prologue - https://goo.gl/VcLhXX
General Electric unveils investments in Nigeria's refineries - https://goo.gl/M59mps
Dismissed policemen prevented state agents from assassinating me - Wike - https://goo.gl/y9NIVS
Awardee Dino Melaye hails The Authority - https://goo.gl/KfrIUH
No going back on SGF, Magu - Senate - https://goo.gl/dfPHNt
I admitted receiving $65m from Diezani under duress - Lawal - https://goo.gl/61l7yW
NDE redeploys directors to boost operations - https://goo.gl/nXNMQS
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Sir Anthony Ifeanyichuwku Ndubuisi Ezenna - https://goo.gl/40NHcW
For the full list & profiles of THE AUTHORITY ICONS from inception till date, click below:
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:
Please ask your vendor for a copy of THE AUTHORITY Newspapers for other stories.
You can also:
Visit THE AUTHORITY website: www.authorityngr.com
Like THE AUTHORITY on Facebook: Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Twitter: @Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Google Plus: Authority Newspapers
Join THE AUTHORITY BBM Channel: C0034EF18
Download THE AUTHORITY App on Google Playstore: Authority News
3 comments:
Read and Learn: A TRUE LIFE STORY OF HOW IT WAS POSSIBLE BECAUSE I WAS COMMITTED AND PATIENT
Seen.
Linda !
It seems am off lol
I Love This Blog
Post a Comment