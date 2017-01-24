LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

The Authority Newspapers Today January 24th, 2017

Today's top stories:
FG plots to replace Ag. Chief Justice from Bar - https://goo.gl/k0NCYt
The Authority Awards for Excellence and Good Governance - Prologue - https://goo.gl/pjPiwo

 
The Authority is one of Nigeria's leading newspapers - Gov. Ugwuanyi - https://goo.gl/78Xzhs
How agencies influence fuel price hike - Reps - https://goo.gl/Oc3cfq
No going back on Abuja Airport closure - FG - https://goo.gl/ep3Zi7
Economic revival anchored on private sector - Osinbajo - https://goo.gl/eGTRZq
Court remands 45 Pro-Biafrans in prison custody - https://goo.gl/1Cr2h3
Suspended Chief Priest dares Oba Ewuare, demands explanation within 14days - https://goo.gl/Uelenh
FG allocates N100bn for social housing fund in 2017 budget - https://goo.gl/cn4ZD1
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd) - https://goo.gl/LFRukC
For the full list & profiles of THE AUTHORITY ICONS from inception till date, click below:
http://authorityngr.com/authorityicon?all
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:   

