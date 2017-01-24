The Authority Newspapers Today January 24th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
FG plots to replace Ag. Chief Justice from Bar - https://goo.gl/k0NCYt
The Authority Awards for Excellence and Good Governance - Prologue - https://goo.gl/pjPiwo
The Authority is one of Nigeria's leading newspapers - Gov. Ugwuanyi - https://goo.gl/78Xzhs
How agencies influence fuel price hike - Reps - https://goo.gl/Oc3cfq
No going back on Abuja Airport closure - FG - https://goo.gl/ep3Zi7
Economic revival anchored on private sector - Osinbajo - https://goo.gl/eGTRZq
Court remands 45 Pro-Biafrans in prison custody - https://goo.gl/1Cr2h3
Suspended Chief Priest dares Oba Ewuare, demands explanation within 14days - https://goo.gl/Uelenh
FG allocates N100bn for social housing fund in 2017 budget - https://goo.gl/cn4ZD1
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd) - https://goo.gl/LFRukC
7 comments:
