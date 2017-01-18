LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

The Authority Newspapers Today January 18th, 2017

Today's top stories:
Military airstrike on Boko Haram: 52 civilians killed, 120 injured in Borno - https://goo.gl/LhUaaj
Reposition South East for greatness, Ifeanyi Ubah tasks Nwodo - https://goo.gl/P7A42N
 
Reps begin probe of Rivers' election crisis - https://goo.gl/d1i3iu
One killed, 4 injured as farmers, herdsmen clash in Anambra - https://goo.gl/LMgy1k
Drastic actions, not debate needed to end Niger Delta crisis, says Osinbajo - https://goo.gl/8ZNhjt
CAN condemns UNIMAID bombings - https://goo.gl/z5M9iu
FC Ifeanyi Ubah targets win against MFM - https://goo.gl/5DQebP
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Chief Eleazar Chukwuemeka Anyaoku, GCVO, CFR, CON - https://goo.gl/q8CvGE
 
