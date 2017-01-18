The Authority Newspapers Today January 18th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
Military airstrike on Boko Haram: 52 civilians killed, 120 injured in Borno - https://goo.gl/LhUaaj
Reposition South East for greatness, Ifeanyi Ubah tasks Nwodo - https://goo.gl/P7A42N
Reps begin probe of Rivers' election crisis - https://goo.gl/d1i3iu
One killed, 4 injured as farmers, herdsmen clash in Anambra - https://goo.gl/LMgy1k
Drastic actions, not debate needed to end Niger Delta crisis, says Osinbajo - https://goo.gl/8ZNhjt
CAN condemns UNIMAID bombings - https://goo.gl/z5M9iu
FC Ifeanyi Ubah targets win against MFM - https://goo.gl/5DQebP
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Chief Eleazar Chukwuemeka Anyaoku, GCVO, CFR, CON - https://goo.gl/q8CvGE
