LIS

LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

The Authority Newspapers Today January 16th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
51 years after 'Nzeogwu Coup': Buhari's 1983 coup was to derail Igbo presidency - Ezeife - https://goo.gl/2EcZUM
Court Judgment: No money to pay 95 recalled officers - PSC - https://goo.gl/QK2pLp

 
Wike sets up N100m empowerment scheme for servicemen - https://goo.gl/kKi2yC
Nigerian troops return from Liberia next year, says Buhari - https://goo.gl/xl4Mim
Remain in PDP, Enugu APC tells Ekweremadu - https://goo.gl/aA1MaI
South East Senators hail Nwodo, Ohanaeze over successful election - https://goo.gl/Ht6q8t
Nigeria's unity is non-negotiable, Ambode declares - https://goo.gl/v530zl
NPFL match abandonment: FC Ifeanyi Ubah suspends Team Manager - https://goo.gl/YebdWA
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Chief Kolawole Babalola Jamodu, CFR - https://goo.gl/vEa1Kh
For the full list & profiles of THE AUTHORITY ICONS from inception till date, click below:
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:   

Please ask your vendor for a copy of THE AUTHORITY Newspapers for other stories.
You can also:
Visit THE AUTHORITY website: www.authorityngr.com
Like THE AUTHORITY on Facebook: Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Twitter: @Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Google Plus: Authority Newspapers
Join THE AUTHORITY BBM Channel: C0034EF18
Download THE AUTHORITY App on Google Playstore: Authority News
Posted by at 1/16/2017 10:39:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts