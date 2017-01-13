The Authority Newspapers Today January 13th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
Deep rot in Customs Service exposed - https://goo.gl/hXtfZB
FG to fix Enugu, Port Harcourt Airports - https://goo.gl/yc6XR6
Kudirat Abiola's murder: Supreme Court okays retrial of Al-Mustapha - https://goo.gl/0zuT9v
Rivers PDP alleges witch-hunt as police arrest 21 INEC officers - https://goo.gl/cXcmqk
US unwilling to return $550m Abacha loot - Presidential Committee - https://goo.gl/EZ3N3f
Why Nigeria should conduct national census next year - PAN - https://goo.gl/CWLIM3
Buhari approves fresh Army operations in Southern Kaduna - https://goo.gl/R55CFu
FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Kano Pillars to kickstart hostilities in Kano - https://goo.gl/4h32sL
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Enetimi Alfred Odom (Timaya) - https://goo.gl/h3YaLJ
