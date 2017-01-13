LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

The Authority Newspapers Today January 13th, 2017

Today's top stories:
Deep rot in Customs Service exposed - https://goo.gl/hXtfZB
FG to fix Enugu, Port Harcourt Airports - https://goo.gl/yc6XR6
 
Kudirat Abiola's murder: Supreme Court okays retrial of Al-Mustapha - https://goo.gl/0zuT9v
Rivers PDP alleges witch-hunt as police arrest 21 INEC officers - https://goo.gl/cXcmqk
US unwilling to return $550m Abacha loot - Presidential Committee - https://goo.gl/EZ3N3f
Why Nigeria should conduct national census next year - PAN - https://goo.gl/CWLIM3
Buhari approves fresh Army operations in Southern Kaduna - https://goo.gl/R55CFu
FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Kano Pillars to kickstart hostilities in Kano - https://goo.gl/4h32sL
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Enetimi Alfred Odom (Timaya) - https://goo.gl/h3YaLJ
 
