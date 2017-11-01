LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

The Authority Newspapers Today January 1th, 2017

Today's top stories:
Power Intrigues in Presidency: Tinubu, SGF eclipsed as Kyari firms up power - https://goo.gl/u14MJo
Nwodo emerges Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General - https://goo.gl/B2iJ2o
Supreme Court Judgment: Ikpeazu, Ogah engage prayer warriors - https://goo.gl/Jv4RhZ
 
How Saraki removed Ndume as Senate Leader - https://goo.gl/vUENuO
Ifeanyi Ubah condoles with Catholic Priest over Mother's death - https://goo.gl/6UGzlM
Secret Trial: Kanu kicks as DSS brutalises IPOB protester - https://goo.gl/Y8QAV9
Malabu Oil Deal: I did not receive bribe from anybody - Jonathan - https://goo.gl/IG5AAG
FG has earmarked $8bn for South-East roads - Tony Nwoye - https://goo.gl/I6kM8B
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Sir Chief Daniel Chukwudozie - https://goo.gl/uXhtHN
 
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:       

