LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

The Authority Newspapers Today January 10th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
Importation of vehicles: Ban on land borders irreversible - Customs Service - https://goo.gl/RBDoAD
New leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo emerges today - https://goo.gl/kAkBMI
Good Governance: I won't allow APC distract me - Wike - https://goo.gl/nCH3dj

 
The Authority has proven to be objective, professional - NCC - https://goo.gl/PwJGc0
FG fires aviation agencies' chiefs, names successors - https://goo.gl/Tmi9c0
Dealers urge FG to unban vehicles' importation via land borders - https://goo.gl/4Vnur3
Charity Cup: FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Rangers ignite Oriental flames in Abuja - https://goo.gl/Z8AQ23
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Professor Gabriel Audu Oyibo - https://goo.gl/A0ostF
For the full list & profiles of THE AUTHORITY ICONS from inception till date, click below:
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:     


Please ask your vendor for a copy of THE AUTHORITY Newspapers for other stories.
You can also:
Visit THE AUTHORITY website: www.authorityngr.com
Like THE AUTHORITY on Facebook: Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Twitter: @Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Google Plus: Authority Newspapers
Join THE AUTHORITY BBM Channel: C0034EF18
Download THE AUTHORITY App on Google Playstore: Authority News
Posted by at 1/10/2017 09:20:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts