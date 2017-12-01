LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

The Authority Newspapers Today Jan. 12th, 2017

Today's top stories:
Oil Sector Reforms: FG retrieves controversial Malabu Oil Block - https://goo.gl/okaFht
Ban on vehicles importation: 500,000 Nigerians will lose jobs - Senate - https://goo.gl/bsPx9t
 
IGP panel on Rivers' re-run designed to help APC - Gov. Wike - https://goo.gl/cxp8UK
Stop intimidating Ndigbo, Catholic Priests, Obimma tells Buhari - https://goo.gl/2BBWhk
10-man FC Ifeanyi Ubah beats Rangers to lift Charity Cup - https://goo.gl/bbDIoo
Ohanaeze: Buhari, Okorocha, Ekweremadu, others congratulate Nwodo - https://goo.gl/GN5xuW
Ijaw youths protest alleged harassment of Patience Jonathan by EFCC - https://goo.gl/6IiuZb
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Professor Hillary Odo Edeoga - https://goo.gl/5bZe4W
 
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:   

