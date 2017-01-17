The Authority Newspaers Today January 17th, 2017

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
N323 Billion East-West Road: Reps give Niger Delta Ministry 48hours on contracts - https://goo.gl/sHTvPW
Rivers re-run: Wike moves to stop Police investigation - https://goo.gl/9yxOw5
Bomb blast claims Professor, 4 others at UNIMAID - https://goo.gl/QxTjc3
Buhari, Saraki condemn UNIMAID attack - https://goo.gl/qaEdYw
Gambia's President-elect, Adama Barrow's son killed by dog - https://goo.gl/F3ehP3
Justice Ademola's trial: FG names NJC, Chief Registrar as witnesses - https://goo.gl/Dc8NBK
N3.98bn water project: Umahi orders contractors back to site - https://goo.gl/LEhn4e
Ngige tasks Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership on self-discovery - https://goo.gl/5Uo7fw
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Chief (Mrs.) Priscilla Kuye - https://goo.gl/YzSbZL
