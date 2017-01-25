'The Afrozons Show' - the first ever Afrobeat show comes to a major radio U.S Network February 5th

The first show will air February 5 th 2017 and every Sunday after that from 10pm to 12 midnight.
The AfroZons show launches in February as part of the black history month celebration for Power 92.3. Afrozons interview guest list will range from Top DJ’s in Chicago, Artists of African decent, Artist from the U.S, Top international bloggers, key celebrity speakers, industry leaders, celebrities form the movie and film industry and record labels.
The purpose of AfroZons radio show is to expose the African culture to America by highlighting an array of African music artist, DJ’s, designers, activist, entrepreneurs etc. AfroZons, resolve is to provide a rare platform for African Music Artist and the Afrobeat genre to gain exposure internationally via radio airways.
The show will broadcast from Chicago’s Power 92.3 FM. Po p u l a rly k n ow n a s t h e “ No. 1 in t he st reet s.” Power 92 is known for breaking new grounds in urban music a n d ha s b een in st ru mental in launching the careers of various artists including K anye West, Chance the Rapper and lots more. International businesswoman, SheilaO, will host the show. SheilaO is the founder of the global booking agency, ZONS PR/TOURS, which opened a niche in Africa where international A-list artistes are taken to tour the continent in partnership with many other corporate companies.
A previously untapped market, Africa became the host to a series of high profile concerts, despite the doubts of many around her, SheilaO quickly became convinced she had made the right move and continued to tour a long list of other international stars, including R. Kelly, Jay Z, Beyonce, Kanye West, Nas, Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, Ludacris, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Wyclef Jean, Akon, Joe, Usher, Sean Paul, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Dionne Warwick, and many more.
Proudly supported by the Africa International House, Chicago and Power 92.3FM. For more information about this groundbreaking movement please contact us at pr@zonspr.com or by phone at +1312.528.3220 www.afrozons.com www.zonspr.com @sheilaozons @afrozons
