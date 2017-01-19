The abducted children intercepted by Police in Plateau did not eat for six days

The children, aged between 4 to 8 years, were being moved from Jigawa and Bauchi to Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa States when men of Sector 2 attached to Operation Safe Haven intercepted the vehicles.
Three Malams identified as Dahiru Usman, Abdullahi Muhammad and Abdulrahman Yahaya were also arrested and on interrogation claimed the children were handed to them by their parents. The drivers of the truck Ibrahim Muhammed and Ibrahim Umar said they were paid N60,000 and N10,000 respectively to convey the children to to Jagindi and Lafiya.
The Commissioner made the revelation during an advocacy visit by the Community Based Development (CBD), a Non Governmental organisation (NGO), to her office on Tuesday in Jos, described the abduction as "very sad", adding that the Police had commenced investigation into the matter.
"It is pathetic that the more than 145 children were on transit to an unknown destination for six days without food or even having their baths.
"My ministry was immediately called upon after the recovery, and we are making enquiries to ensure appropriate action," she said.
The Malams and drivers have been charged to court
