Funny enough, harassing a liberally inclined, optimally exposed and well informed socialite like me with that ugly word " Infidelity" is like harassing a soldier with a dane gun or a brother in a church with an outdated bible. The most important to me is to continue to be a responsible man that I have always been to my conscience. I always tell my wife that playing Romeo and Juliet in this relationship wont ever bring money to the house. It is good and extensive association with substantial people that will expand our coast. So, the two of us do not limit ourselves. We are free to live. And we have been living to benefit from the exploration.That word "infidelity" does not exist in the dictionary of what my wife and I share and have built. We are Africans. We are not British or whites. We are not members of Deeper Life. We are two realistic and value based people, who know what being responsible and ideal to marital values is all about... We are in love. We know the limit of what we do and understand each other perfectly..." - Olukayode Salako.
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
"That word "infidelity" does not exist in the dictionary of what my wife and I share and have built."- Foluke Daramola's husband says
1/24/2017 08:25:00 am
2 comments:
Buzz off.
Aaah Aunty Linda, Is he saying what I think he is saying?
