"Thank you for being a caring husband and father" Mariya Tambuwal pens loving message to husband, Gov. Tambuwal as he turns 51

"About 2 and a half-decade ago, I got married to a gentle young law graduate from the neighboring town of Tambuwal. Like myself, Aminu was from the royal family, the family of Waziri of Tambuwal, while I’m from the Sanyinna’s royal family.
When I first met Aminu, I came to realize apart from his handsome looks, that he’s an ambitious and determine lawyer. The way he analyses issues then, ranging from politics to societal issues, gave me a hint on Aminu’s future Journey in politics.
After a while of being together, we got married in an eventful ceremony. The Aminu I got married to then was neither rich nor made, he was just a kind hearted and passionate individual in whom I was hoping to build a future with. Anyone whom knew him then, knew Aminu as a very respectful person, a character he has till date. From his days of politics at the university till date, Aminu has always been a fair player in whatever game he played.
Five years after our marriage, Aminu’s journey in the National Assembly started as an Aide to the then Senate Leader, Senator Abdallah Wali. His work at the assembly made him close to his colleagues, senators and some members of the House of Representatives. Aminu used that opportunity to help people of his constituency, and by early 2002, there were calls by people for him to contest for House of Representatives.
Aminu accepted the call and decided to contest for the House of Representatives under the platform of PDP, and later with ANPP, on whose platform he won the election. As faith will have it, my elder brother was contesting for Governorship under the platform of PDP, while my dear husband was contesting for House of Representatives under the ANPP platform. As the gentleman Aminu was, he never in any way joined issues with his in-law, or asked me to support or go against my brother. Same thing happened 12 years after, when they contested against each other for Sokoto governorship election in 2015. For the 23 local governments Aminu visited, he never mentioned his opponent’s name nor had any media campaign of calumny against him.
Happy birthday my darling husband. Knowing you was a great blessing to my life. Having a partner as patient and understanding as you are is a rare privilege. Your 51 years of living has been one of trials, challenges and successes. God used you as a reference to others that he’s truly the great and doer of everything. He transformed our lives from grass to grace, from an unknown Malan Aminu Waziri to Rt Hon Aminu Waziri, to house minority leader, to deputy chief whip, to the People’s Speaker, and now Sokoto state’s number one citizen.
In all these years, you remained grateful to the God almighty for his bounties upon you, and humbled to all those whose prayers and support kept you going and made you the person you’re today. If I look around you, I see friends with whom you visits my house with then when you’re seeking for my hand in marriage, I see aides with whom you started the political journey together, I see your day one political associates, irrespective of party affiliations. Hence the reason why I wasn’t surprised when the PDP National family graced our daughter’s marriage last week.
Ummi’s wedding was a double joy for us, but few people know that. The day our first daughter got married to the person she love corresponds with the same day we got married in 1994. As faith will have it, we got married on the 31st of December, 1994, and our daughter also got married on the same date 22 years after. This is an indication that our partnership yielded a positive and fruitful result. May Allah continue to bless our marriage, and bless Ummi’s, and the rest we will witness in sha Allah.
As you celebrate your birthday today, I wish you long life of productive years of service to humanity. I wish you long life with good health, strength and strong will. I wish you success in whatever it is you’re doing, and the tenacity to change the Unchangeable for good. I wish you success in your present job for the people of Sokoto, and any job that’ll come across your way afterwards.
Your Excellency I wish you the best in your commitment to make Sokoto a state of excellence, equality and fairness, and your working hard to better the lives of its indigenes to one of compassion, kindness, sustenance and hard work.
Thank you for always being there for me and my children. Thank you for being a kind and caring husband and father. Thank you for setting the pace to the younger ones that politics isn’t always dirty, you can fair play and win. Thank you for the state of emergency on Education in Sokoto, and your priority for Girl-Child education.
Happy birthday Your Excellency, Matawallen Daular Usmaniyya. I’m proud of you.
Your Ever Loving Wife,
Mariya.
