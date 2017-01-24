LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

TF? Lol. Rat tied up and 'publicly shamed' for stealing rice at a store in China (photos)

These photos were shared on Weibo, a Chinese micro-blogging platform. A rat was caught 'stealing' rice at a convenience store and the staff decided to disgrace it after it was caught.

The uploader who confirmed the incident actually happened, said the rat was caught at a shop in Zhuhai city, Guangdong Province, which was owned by his friend.


In the first picture, a note written by the staff of the store was attached to the rat. It read: 'Huh, is this the best you could do? Even if you beat me to death, I would not admit that the rice at your home had been stolen by me.'

In the second picture, the rat had a different note attached to its body, which read: 'I dare not do it again!'

Posted by at 1/24/2017 10:48:00 am

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY

24 January 2017 at 10:49
Loveth Best said...

Hahahaha

24 January 2017 at 10:52
Gideon Okorie said...

Ndi China sef.. Funny people

24 January 2017 at 10:55
Chizzy Liz said...

********************LMFAO **********rice sef dey cost for China???????

24 January 2017 at 10:57
Ohiren's Zone said...

All these rats no dey hear word....this is going to serve as a warning to other rats!.😀😀😀

24 January 2017 at 11:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts