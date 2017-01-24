TF? Lol. Rat tied up and 'publicly shamed' for stealing rice at a store in China (photos)

The uploader who confirmed the incident actually happened, said the rat was caught at a shop in Zhuhai city, Guangdong Province, which was owned by his friend.
In the first picture, a note written by the staff of the store was attached to the rat. It read: 'Huh, is this the best you could do? Even if you beat me to death, I would not admit that the rice at your home had been stolen by me.'
In the second picture, the rat had a different note attached to its body, which read: 'I dare not do it again!'
5 comments:
CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY
Hahahaha
Ndi China sef.. Funny people
********************LMFAO **********rice sef dey cost for China???????
All these rats no dey hear word....this is going to serve as a warning to other rats!.😀😀😀
Post a Comment