TF? Katsina State University says only Muslim students associations are allowed on campus (photo)

An Internal Memo dated January 17 and circulated by the Ag. Dean of Student Affairs at Katsina State University, Dr. Sulaiman Sani Kankara states that Muslim Students Society is the only religious organizations allowed to operate on campus. All tribal and Local Government associations are also prohibited by the University. Really!!!
Extremist fools
Thank God u posted dis. Wrote abt it on my FB(jane chikwendu) post yesterday. Was going to send u a mail today
Na so.muslims are devils,dem go go america dey go protest.yet for all there islamic countries dem no born dem well to cum out con talk.if all other universities ban mosque dem go begin cry foul!
