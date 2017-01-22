LIS

LIS

Sunday, 22 January 2017

TF? Katsina State University says only Muslim students associations are allowed on campus (photo)

An Internal Memo dated January 17 and circulated by the Ag. Dean of Student Affairs at Katsina State University, Dr. Sulaiman Sani Kankara states that Muslim Students Society is the only religious organizations allowed to operate on campus. All tribal and Local Government associations are also prohibited by the University. Really!!!
Posted by at 1/22/2017 12:52:00 pm

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Extremist fools

22 January 2017 at 13:11
pumkin said...

Thank God u posted dis. Wrote abt it on my FB(jane chikwendu) post yesterday. Was going to send u a mail today

22 January 2017 at 13:11
Anonymous said...

Na so.muslims are devils,dem go go america dey go protest.yet for all there islamic countries dem no born dem well to cum out con talk.if all other universities ban mosque dem go begin cry foul!

22 January 2017 at 13:13

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts