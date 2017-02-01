TF is this?

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Lol. They are wife killers
Hmm....Lagos na real WA!.
God forbid
Only in lagos! What a mad mad city of mad mad nincompoops. WHY CENSORING THEIR NUMBERs WHEN THEY MADE IT OPEN FOR PEOPLE TO CONTACT THEM HUH? Well what it means is that don't kill ur wife is their job in another word is THEIR JOB TO TAKE CARE OF HER WHETHER NEGATIVE OR POSITIVE NA THEIR JOB. For ur mind now u think it means is their job to kill her huh? No no no EVEN IF IS WHAT MEANS HUSBAND CAN'T WAIT TO SACRIFICE ALL THESE CHEATING BITCHES.#sad indeed
It's a dry cleaning company.
Oh my!Linda of tou ask me na who I go ask?
*if you
Oh my!Linda if you ask me na who I go ask?
I think they are referring to husbands overburdening the wife with laundry. They look like a laundry company.
SERIOUSLY
What sort of nonsense is this!!!Long live the Queen...(linda Ikeji)...
it must be for house girl job or so.. but that headline is horrible
It will be wise if we call that evil 'Hotline' for enquiries...Long live the Queen..,(Linda Ikeji)..,
What a short posting..
I think it's one of those sex enhancement ish..
Lol its a dry cleaning company, its at Magodo. The first time I saw it also thought it was inappropriate as it could be misinterpreted. It's just an advertisemnt for men to engage them to wash their clothes, rather than stressing their wives... the person that took the pic knew that that's y the picture isn't full cause he cut the name of the dry cleaning company, ode...
