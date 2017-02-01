LIS

LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

TF is this?

As seen somewhere in Lagos. Who knows what this is about?
Posted by at 1/02/2017 09:03:00 am

17 comments:

Victor Kachi said...

Lol. They are wife killers





2 January 2017 at 09:04
Ohiren's Zone said...

Hmm....Lagos na real WA!.

2 January 2017 at 09:04
livingstone chibuike said...

God forbid

2 January 2017 at 09:06
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Only in lagos! What a mad mad city of mad mad nincompoops. WHY CENSORING THEIR NUMBERs WHEN THEY MADE IT OPEN FOR PEOPLE TO CONTACT THEM HUH? Well what it means is that don't kill ur wife is their job in another word is THEIR JOB TO TAKE CARE OF HER WHETHER NEGATIVE OR POSITIVE NA THEIR JOB. For ur mind now u think it means is their job to kill her huh? No no no EVEN IF IS WHAT MEANS HUSBAND CAN'T WAIT TO SACRIFICE ALL THESE CHEATING BITCHES.





























#sad indeed

2 January 2017 at 09:10
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Kunmi said...

It's a dry cleaning company.

2 January 2017 at 09:11
Carina K Jacob said...

Carina K Jacob said...

*if you

2 January 2017 at 09:13
Carina K Jacob said...

Oh my!
Linda if you ask me na who I go ask?

2 January 2017 at 09:13
Ebere said...

I think they are referring to husbands overburdening the wife with laundry. They look like a laundry company.

2 January 2017 at 09:14
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

Daniel Pam said...

What sort of nonsense is this!!!

Anonymous said...

it must be for house girl job or so.. but that headline is horrible

2 January 2017 at 09:23
Daniel Pam said...

It will be wise if we call that evil 'Hotline' for enquiries...

Yayan Abdhi said...

What a short posting..

2 January 2017 at 09:28
Henry JBO said...

I think it's one of those sex enhancement ish..

2 January 2017 at 09:45
Sylvia said...

Lol its a dry cleaning company, its at Magodo. The first time I saw it also thought it was inappropriate as it could be misinterpreted. It's just an advertisemnt for men to engage them to wash their clothes, rather than stressing their wives... the person that took the pic knew that that's y the picture isn't full cause he cut the name of the dry cleaning company, ode...

2 January 2017 at 09:48

