LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Texas police detective Jerry Walker killed in standoff

A Texas police detective Jerry Walker died after being shot by a man barricaded inside a residence, the town's police chief said at a news conference on Tuesday night.

The suspected gunman was later found dead after the hours-long standoff.

The last police detective along with a group of officers responded to an afternoon 911 call of an armed man in a backyard. Officers observed a man with  a rifle screaming, according Lt. Orlando Hinojosa. The suspect then ran into the residence, and after a period of talking with officers, began firing his weapon.
Walker, 48, was shot by the suspected gunman, placed in a squad car and transported by helicopter to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Walker is the father of four children. His youngest child is a few months old and the oldest is 22 years old.
The police chief called Walker a model officer, who had served with the Little Elm Police Department since 1998
Posted by at 1/18/2017 01:45:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts