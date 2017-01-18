Texas police detective Jerry Walker killed in standoff

The suspected gunman was later found dead after the hours-long standoff.
The last police detective along with a group of officers responded to an afternoon 911 call of an armed man in a backyard. Officers observed a man with a rifle screaming, according Lt. Orlando Hinojosa. The suspect then ran into the residence, and after a period of talking with officers, began firing his weapon.
Walker, 48, was shot by the suspected gunman, placed in a squad car and transported by helicopter to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Walker is the father of four children. His youngest child is a few months old and the oldest is 22 years old.
The police chief called Walker a model officer, who had served with the Little Elm Police Department since 1998
