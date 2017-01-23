Tess Holliday body shamed and told to cover up for breastfeeding her son at the women march

Plus size model, Tess Holliday received backlash from trolls who tried to body shame her online after she posted photo of her breastfeeding her 7 month son at the million march on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles surfaced. However, the young mum refused to be bullied. She lashed back at the trolls by posting:
"Breastfeed anywhere ✊🏻 Thank you to my friend @jessicalouiseimagery for capturing this moment during today's @womensmarchla 💕 #normalizebreastfeeding #womensmarchla
"Those saying that I should "cover up"
"You mean when I'm breastfeeding MY baby who was a) hungry & b) screaming because he was overly tired & the crowd overloaded his senses & it was the only way to comfort him?! I will feed my child anywhere I want. Also CA state law protects me to do so. Keep your uneducated opinions off my body.
Some comments were in support of her while others were against her. Raed some of them after the cut...
'Ewww cover up,' wrote one commenter, while another added: 'I wouldn't want my wife doing that with my children in public.'
No comments:
Post a Comment