Teen who was kidnapped as a baby 18 years ago reunites with her biological parents for first time

The now 18-year-old, Kamiyah Mobley who was kidnapped from a Florida hospital as a baby has finally reunited with her biological parents, Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken. Kamiyah lived in South Carolina as Alexis Manigo with the woman she believed was her mother, 51 year old Gloria Williams.
Kamiyah met with her biological parents on Saturday in South Carolina, 2 days after she learnt that the woman she thought was her real mother, actually kidnapped her as a child read here.
Kamiyah burst into tears when she saw the woman who raised her, who she thought was her mum, Gloria Williams, when she talked to her behind bars. She said to Williams:
'I love you mom,' as the two shared a moment, separated by a mesh screen in the Colleton County Jail in Walterboro, South Carolina. Williams blew Kamiyah a kiss as the teenager cried out 'Momma' and told her she was 'praying' for her.
'It was the best day of my life. It was a beautiful, beautiful day. We are so happy. I hope the world is rejoicing with us.'Craig Aiken's wife, Shannon Aiken who was also present with her husband and Shanara Mobley said:
'We laughed, we chatted, we didn't allow any negative thoughts. We didn't talk about the kidnapping,'
'It's going to be hard for her to turn this into a positive. She's got very mixed emotions about the woman who raised her. 'But we are going to be there for her, this is just the start of a wonderful future.'
It is believed she then passed off Kamiyah as her own daughter to family and friends, who said they never suspected a thing.
Source: Dailymail.com
