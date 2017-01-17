LIS

Tanzanian beauty queen left with broken head after horrific attack by robbers (photos)

Miss Tanzanian 2016 contestant, Queen Nazil, from Ilala area in Dar es Salaam, was attacked by a gang of robbers last Saturday night after being dropped at home by a friend.
"She had just arrived home after a night out with friends; and when she was waiting for her sister to open the gate, two men on a motorbike ambushed her, demanding she gives them her handbag," said a friend.
"Since the handbag had her phone, iPhone 6 model, TSh200, 000 (KSh9, 400) and other valuables, Queen tried to resist, and that is when one member of the gang cut her in the head with a panga. She collapsed, and was left bleeding profusely,"
The Tumaini University Third Year Bachelor of Law student was rushed to a Dar es Salaam hospital for urgent care. Her friend said she is responding well to treatment.

Police in Dar es Salaam are currently looking for the robbers.

More photos below...

RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Too bad

17 January 2017 at 08:57
Oghenetega said...

Tanzanian are becoming something else..This is Cruel

17 January 2017 at 09:04
Idara Essien said...

So sorry

17 January 2017 at 09:06
Anonymous said...

No life is worth material things, never resist a robber. You will still give up the goods, dead, injured or alive.
I wish you a Speedy recovery, we live in wicked times

17 January 2017 at 09:07
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh dear!


...merited happiness

17 January 2017 at 09:13
marymsry said...

Heartless people

17 January 2017 at 09:17

