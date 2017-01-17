Tanzanian beauty queen left with broken head after horrific attack by robbers (photos)

"She had just arrived home after a night out with friends; and when she was waiting for her sister to open the gate, two men on a motorbike ambushed her, demanding she gives them her handbag," said a friend.
"Since the handbag had her phone, iPhone 6 model, TSh200, 000 (KSh9, 400) and other valuables, Queen tried to resist, and that is when one member of the gang cut her in the head with a panga. She collapsed, and was left bleeding profusely,"The Tumaini University Third Year Bachelor of Law student was rushed to a Dar es Salaam hospital for urgent care. Her friend said she is responding well to treatment.
Police in Dar es Salaam are currently looking for the robbers.
6 comments:
Too bad
Tanzanian are becoming something else..This is Cruel
So sorry
No life is worth material things, never resist a robber. You will still give up the goods, dead, injured or alive.
I wish you a Speedy recovery, we live in wicked times
Oh dear!
...merited happiness
Heartless people
