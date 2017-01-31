Tanzania suspends mining after 15 workers were trapped for 3 days (Photos)

The Tanzanian government has reportedly suspended mining at a site in Grita town where 15 workers were trapped underground for three days. The suspension comes after Fourteen Tanzanians and one Chinese were rescued from the Chinese-owned gold mine on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
The trapped miners who looked weak after they were rescued are said to be receiving treatment at a health centre. In November 2016, five miners who were also trapped underground for more than 40 days, were also rescued.
