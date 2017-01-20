Take a look at this visual comparison of Obama's inaugural concert vs Trump's inaugural concert

“We thought it would be a small concert and tens of thousands of people were there. It went all the way to the back. They never had so many people. And very few people ever had a concert at the Lincoln memorial.”Well, trust people to go digging because few hours after Trump's claim Twitter was filled with pictures comparing Trump's concert attendance to that of Obama.
The photos reveal that Trumps's attendance was really low compared to that of his predecessor. Contrary to Trump's claim, it is reported that an estimated 10,000 people were in attendance for Trump's concert compared to Obama's 400,000 people.
See tweet making the comparison below;
No comments:
Post a Comment