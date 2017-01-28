Sweet Relief! Julius Agwu returns to social media, thanks fans who prayed for him

Renowned Nigerian comedian has been off social media for a while, supposedly due to his health and his fans have been understandably worried. Good news is he seems better now, enough to send out a message of gratitude to his fans and supporters on Instagram. He shared a photo of The Rock with a quote on it then captioned it:
"Thanx to everyone who PRAYED for me... May almighty GOD reward you all in JESUS Name, Amen !!!"
It's good to have him back and we pray that God keeps him for a really long time.
6 comments:
God keep you
Eva Da Diva...
Good news! Welcome back Julius!
Amen ooo!.Very Nice.
Am happy he is back.. Hope he is fully recovered.. God bless him
May he continually dwell in good health
...merited happiness
