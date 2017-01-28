LIS

LIS

Saturday, 28 January 2017

Sweet Relief! Julius Agwu returns to social media, thanks fans who prayed for him

Renowned Nigerian comedian has been off social media for a while, supposedly due to his health and his fans have been understandably worried. Good news is he seems better now, enough to send out a message of gratitude to his fans and supporters on Instagram. He shared a photo of The Rock with a quote on it then captioned it:

"Thanx to everyone who PRAYED for me... May almighty GOD reward you all in JESUS Name, Amen !!!"
It's good to have him back and we pray that God keeps him for a really long time.
Posted by at 1/28/2017 07:39:00 am

6 comments:

evy claret said...

God keep you


Eva Da Diva...

28 January 2017 at 08:11
obiora said...

Good news! Welcome back Julius!

28 January 2017 at 08:14
Ohiren's Zone said...

Amen ooo!.Very Nice.

28 January 2017 at 08:15
Saphire Muna said...

Am happy he is back.. Hope he is fully recovered.. God bless him

28 January 2017 at 08:20
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

May he continually dwell in good health


...merited happiness

28 January 2017 at 08:26
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Welcome back. Smile to the bank! Get unique soccer prediction tips for Saturday & Sunday 28th & 29th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com  

28 January 2017 at 09:10

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts