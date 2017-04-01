Suspended lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin, calls out man who allegedly asked him for N25m to cover up a report

Jibrin who is in a running battle with members of the House of Representatives, this afternoon, took to his twitter handle to call out a private investigator who goes by the name @segalink on twitter, who allegedly asked him for N25 million to cover up a dossier he received from Speaker Yakubu Dogara.
Jibrin says he called the bluff of the investigator after he concluded that the dossier which is meant to incriminate him, was recycled allegations leveled against him by some members of the House of Representatives. The accused private investigator has since responded to Abdulmumin's allegations. Read more after the cut.
