Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill three police officers, others in Adamawa state

Three police officers and many others were killed during an attack carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen in three communities in Adamawa state in the early hours of Sunday January 8th. According to residents of Kwayine village, which is one of the villages attacked, about 10 persons were killed while one person was abducted. Two police officers have been declared missing after the attack. Security agents have been drafted to the affected communities to restore law and order.
