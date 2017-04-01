Suspected case of polio recorded in Cross Rivers state

According to the aunt of the little boy spoke to Channels TV, the boy has been exhibiting signs of paralysis for two months now.
He was taken to the only health facility in the area but the medical personnel there seem not to know how to manage the situation. Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who confirmed the development, said he suspects the child might have a condition called club foot and not polio virus as it is being suspected.
He added that a full investigation has been launched and the Ministry will inform Nigerians on the outcome of all the necessary tests have been carried out. Speaking in the same vein, the Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu, said samples from the child have been taken and is now being investigated for the virus.
She however maintained that the state remains polio free.
