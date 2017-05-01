LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

Surgeons in Germany have advised the public to walk like penguins if they want to survive the winter unscathed

Yes, you read right. That is really the warning German surgeons have issued the general public. For the European country, winter is coming and the streets will be freezing. This means cold, slippery surfaces which are tricky to walk on.
An advisory published on the website of the German Society of Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery said that walking like penguins involves leaning the torso forward so that the centre of gravity is on the front leg. A drawing attached to the advisory explains that when humans walk normally, body weight is split almost evenly over both legs, which the surgeons say increases the risk of losing one's balance and falling on slippery surfaces. In 2014, rescue services received more than 750 emergency calls and emergency rooms were overstretched with patients with bone fractures.

Temperatures in Berlin are expected to plunge to -10 degrees Centigrade on Saturday.
