Sunny Ade, Adekunle Gold, M.I, Phyno, Tekno, Yemi Alade, others to usher Lagosians into 2017 at One Lagos Fiesta

Lagos, Nigeria's most populous Metropolis is going all out this year to ensure that residents and tourists round up the year 2016 in style with One Lagos Fiesta, the biggest crossover celebration in the country.
The first day of One Lagos Fiesta kicked off on a fantastic note on Christmas Eve as Nigerian artistes and music legends turned up to make the opening day a memorable one in all the five locations across Lagos.
One Lagos Fiesta, which made its debut in 2015 is spread across the five divisions of Lagos, and has been running daily from 12 mid-day to 12 midnight.
So far, the 8-day long event has been graced by a wide array of artistes from different genres including rappers MI, Phyno, Reminisce, Lil Kesh, Seriki, as well as pop stars and vocalists such as Adekunle Gold, Mayorkun, Olu Maintain, Dremo, Niniola, Eedris Abdulkareem, Klever Jay, Kenny Saint Best, Azadus, Tony Tetuila, Jazzman Olofin, Wale Thompson, Minjin, Lanre Teriba, Busola Oke (Eleyele), Oluwaseun Rantiola, Atawewe, Valentine, Oladips, Olori of Africa and more.
Music legends like Salawa Abeni, Adewale Ayuba, Sir Shina Peters, Ebenezer Obey and his son, Tolu Obey, as well as Stella Monye have also honoured Lagosians by performing classic hits and some of their most memorable songs.
Also, cultural groups like the Lagos State Council of Arts and Culture, Meshico Sax Traditional band, and the Awori Troupe have been present at some of the locations, entertaining the audience with traditional dances, plays and pantomime.
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has made surprise appearances so far in four out of five of the locations, not only to encourage Lagosians to be highly optimistic about the incoming year but to also make important announcements.
In the historic town of Badagry, the Governor promised a state of the art cinema to be completed within the next 18 months. According to him, the construction of the cinema would create employment opportunities for Badagry youth, while also boosting the tourism potential of the region which is already popular for popular tourist sites such as the Slave Museum, Nigeria’s first storey building and many more.
Ambode also went ahead to announce readiness of Lagos State Government to offer amnesty to cultists willing to renounce their membership of cult groups and turn over a new leaf – an effort by the government to ensure that 2017 is a great year of security for all its stakeholders.
One Lagos Fiesta continue, well into the new year January 1st, 2017. Lagosians will be counting down into 2017 at all 5 venues with cheer, positivity, great music, good food, lots of excitement and amazing fireworks.
Catch all the performances and highlights of One Lagos Fiesta on social media by following conversations on the hashtag #OneLagosFiesta, and the official account @1LagosFiesta across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For details, please visit the website – www.onelagosfiesta.ng.
You can also Watch the countdown live on Facebook, HipTV and DSTV.
