Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Suicide bombers kill at least 23 in Kabul, Afghanistan

No fewer than 23 people have been killed following twin blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. The first explosion reportedly happened outside the country’s parliament and was caused by a suicide bomber on foot. The second explosion was caused by a car bomb parked outside the parliament.
At the moment, the total number of casualties cannot be ascertained, but it is confirmed that civilians and military personnel were among those killed.
The provincial police chief, General Agha Noor Kemtoz, has confirmed the attacks.
“The target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand.” Kemtoz said.
Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

