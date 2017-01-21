Photos: Stunning outfits Ivanka and Tiffany Trump wore to their father's swearing in ceremony

Donald Trump's oldest daughter, business woman and mother of 3, Ivanka Trump looked stunning in a custom-made outfit by Oscar de la Renta (her second outfit of the day) to attend the swearing in ceremony of her father, the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, at The Capitol. While her younger sister, Tiffany Trump wore the same custom-made, double-breasted coat by Taoray Wang that she wore to the church for her father's swearing in ceremony. More photos after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment