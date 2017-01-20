Study your undergraduate or post-graduate degree in the UK! Come along to meet Director of Marketing and Admissions, Tim Gutsell

Plymouth University, based on the south coast of England in the heart of the West Country, is one of the largest UK universities with more than 25,000 enrolled students and an esteemed history extending over 150 years. The employability rate among graduates is one of the highest in the UK higher education sector.
With three intakes per year, in January, May/June and September, PUIC is willing to maximise your University experience by offering three intakes each year for most pathway options and we’re accepting applications now!
Foundations available
• Accounting and Finance
• Architecture
• Biological Sciences
• Business and Enterprise
• Construction, Building and the Environment
• Computing
• Economics
• Engineering and Robotics
• Hospitality
• International Relations and Politics
• Law
• Maritime Business and Logistics
• Marketing
• Navigation, Marine and Ocean
• Tourism
Pre-masters available
• Business
• Finance
• Human Resources and Management
• Tourism and Hospitality
As part of Plymouth University’s continuing commitment to graduate employability, over 85% of courses now incorporate work placement opportunities. Thousands of our students undertake work placements every year, ranging from short experiences in the summer vacation to year-long paid placements in the UK or abroad.
This obviously proves successful as 92% of graduates go into work or further studies within six months of graduating. What better way to learn than by working in the industry you desire to work in?
So come and talk with Tim Gutsell and get a better idea about what your study options are, visa guidance and ask your questions. Tim will give you all of the information you need and even assess you if you bring your docs with you.
Navitas UK Nigeria Representative (Lagos):
Miss Abimbola Adesanya
Tel: 013427608 Mob: 07087773049 Email: navitas_lagos@bcie.co.uk
Monday 23rd January 9.30am – 11.00am
BCIE Ikeja
Valley View Plaza, 99 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos
